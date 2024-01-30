VELA Investment Management LLC Has $2.19 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

VELA Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,694 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,212 shares during the quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $2,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 80,134 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 5,866 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 19.5% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 27,735 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 4,527 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 33.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,261,331 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $124,984,000 after buying an additional 562,653 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.5% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 113,630 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,280,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany acquired 735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,335.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,131,286.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Friday, October 20th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $71.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.17.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FIS traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.79. 1,924,656 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,565,404. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.91 and a 1-year high of $79.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.83.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.65). Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 180.32% and a positive return on equity of 13.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Featured Articles

