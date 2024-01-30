VELA Investment Management LLC Has $892,000 Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

VELA Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $892,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 24.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 320,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,965,000 after acquiring an additional 63,872 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.8% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 247,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,697,000 after acquiring an additional 6,741 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 18.9% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,134,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,788,000 after acquiring an additional 338,896 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca in the second quarter valued at about $12,531,000. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 9.7% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,146,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,490,000 after purchasing an additional 809,779 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AZN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.26. 3,167,278 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,647,677. The company has a market cap of $208.53 billion, a PE ratio of 35.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.21 and a 200 day moving average of $66.86. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $61.73 and a 52-week high of $76.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 30.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

