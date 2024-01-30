VELA Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

VELA Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 16.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,944 shares during the period. VELA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $412,120,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Microchip Technology by 98.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,056,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $154,518,000 after buying an additional 1,020,624 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the second quarter valued at $69,092,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the second quarter valued at $59,252,000. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 60.5% in the second quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,458,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $130,644,000 after acquiring an additional 549,485 shares in the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.44, for a total value of $193,914.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,744,591.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microchip Technology stock traded down $1.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,853,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,345,107. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $68.75 and a 12 month high of $94.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.88. The stock has a market cap of $46.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.67.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.01). Microchip Technology had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 50.90%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a $0.439 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 38.68%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp cut their price target on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Microchip Technology from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

