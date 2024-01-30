VELA Investment Management LLC Makes New $1.01 Million Investment in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

VELA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1,422.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Lincoln Electric by 151.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lincoln Electric

In related news, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 68,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.09, for a total value of $14,208,444.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,736,655.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Steven B. Hedlund sold 12,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.59, for a total transaction of $2,622,239.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,168,437.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 68,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.09, for a total transaction of $14,208,444.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,736,655.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 85,780 shares of company stock valued at $17,623,734. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LECO traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $227.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,470. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $211.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.42. The company has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.07. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $152.36 and a fifty-two week high of $227.31.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 45.28%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LECO shares. StockNews.com upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $178.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised Lincoln Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Lincoln Electric from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.75.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, as well as consumables used in the brazing and soldering alloys market.

