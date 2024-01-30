VELA Investment Management LLC Purchases 475 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

VELA Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. VELA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZBRA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,936,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,455,830,000 after acquiring an additional 33,572 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 8.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,812,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,212,399,000 after acquiring an additional 280,844 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,076,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $614,307,000 after purchasing an additional 11,351 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.2% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,569,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $464,221,000 after purchasing an additional 33,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 65.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,361,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $402,767,000 after purchasing an additional 537,300 shares in the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Zebra Technologies

In other news, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters acquired 479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $209.99 per share, with a total value of $100,585.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,259,912.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters bought 479 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $209.99 per share, for a total transaction of $100,585.21. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 10,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,259,912.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bill Burns bought 1,219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $205.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,895.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,511,230. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zebra Technologies Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA traded down $4.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $251.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,035. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $251.29 and a 200-day moving average of $247.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.53 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $194.59 and a 12-month high of $351.74.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The firm had revenue of $956.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.00.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

