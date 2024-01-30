VELA Investment Management LLC Purchases 606 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

VELA Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 17.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,021 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in META. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 101,072.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 777,798,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $223,212,667,000 after buying an additional 777,029,902 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,223,148,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,072,543,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $1,796,633,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $1,731,491,000. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded up $1.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $402.04. 12,898,749 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,033,878. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $352.28 and its 200 day moving average is $323.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.22. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $147.06 and a 1 year high of $406.36.

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.76, for a total transaction of $7,769,271.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,642 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total transaction of $3,579,011.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,102,771.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.76, for a total transaction of $7,769,271.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 875,686 shares of company stock worth $300,859,630. Company insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

META has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $371.35.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

