VELA Investment Management LLC Purchases 9,854 Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

VELA Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,079 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,854 shares during the quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $1,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the first quarter worth about $35,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Nutanix in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix Price Performance

NTNX stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.39. The stock had a trading volume of 848,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,748,026. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.70. Nutanix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.34 and a twelve month high of $57.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.37 and a beta of 1.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nutanix

Nutanix ( NASDAQ:NTNX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $511.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nutanix, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 87,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $3,519,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 386,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,460,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 87,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $3,519,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 386,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,460,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO David Sangster sold 10,616 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total value of $488,760.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 68,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,152,404.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 245,226 shares of company stock valued at $10,796,748 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NTNX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Nutanix from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Nutanix from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Nutanix from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Nutanix from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Nutanix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.45.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

