VELA Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

VELA Investment Management LLC increased its position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) by 48.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,922 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,931 shares during the period. VELA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $1,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FLO. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 31,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 10,814 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 147,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after buying an additional 18,610 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $577,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 57,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Flowers Foods in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FLO has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Flowers Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com raised Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Flowers Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Flowers Foods Stock Performance

FLO stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.97. 409,222 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 924,589. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.64. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.64 and a twelve month high of $29.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Flowers Foods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 143.75%.

Insider Activity

In other Flowers Foods news, CEO Ryals Mcmullian bought 9,100 shares of Flowers Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.99 per share, with a total value of $200,109.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 849,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,670,125.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO R Steve Kinsey bought 1,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.46 per share, with a total value of $39,978.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 399,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,973,219.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ryals Mcmullian purchased 9,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.99 per share, for a total transaction of $200,109.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 849,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,670,125.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Flowers Foods Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

