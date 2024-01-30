Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $37.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $29.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on VERA. Wedbush upped their price objective on Vera Therapeutics from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Vera Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Vera Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Vera Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Vera Therapeutics from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vera Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.29.

Vera Therapeutics Stock Up 11.5 %

VERA stock opened at $33.64 on Friday. Vera Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.95 and a 1-year high of $35.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.97 and a quick ratio of 6.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 0.87.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.05. Equities analysts forecast that Vera Therapeutics will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Commodore Capital Lp sold 1,050,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $18,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,200,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 22.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commodore Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 93.0% in the second quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 5,450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,472,000 after buying an additional 2,625,971 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 39.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,796,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,979,000 after buying an additional 1,647,613 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Vera Therapeutics by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,170,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,831,000 after purchasing an additional 759,864 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Vera Therapeutics by 179.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,108,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,452,000 after purchasing an additional 711,721 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vera Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $4,582,000. 84.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis.

