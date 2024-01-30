Verasity Self Reported Market Cap Hits $54.38 Million (VRA)

Verasity (VRA) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. One Verasity token can currently be purchased for about $0.0053 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. Verasity has a total market capitalization of $54.38 million and $9.16 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Verasity has traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Verasity alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002299 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001258 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00006514 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000052 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Verasity Profile

VRA uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 100,249,906,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,249,906,818 tokens. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Verasity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Verasity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verasity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.