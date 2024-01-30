Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Given New $44.00 Price Target at Barclays

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Verizon Communications from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $44.46.

VZ stock opened at $42.05 on Friday. Verizon Communications has a one year low of $30.14 and a one year high of $42.49. The firm has a market cap of $176.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.32.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.08. The firm had revenue of $35.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.38%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $888,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 834,271 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $31,452,000 after buying an additional 193,153 shares during the period. Boothe Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 18,403 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $9,583,000. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

