Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Hits New 52-Week High at $57.59

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $57.59 and last traded at $56.70, with a volume of 1582636 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.90.

Several equities research analysts have commented on VRT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Vertiv from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Vertiv from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Vertiv from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Vertiv from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $21.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.44.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This is an increase from Vertiv’s previous annual dividend of $0.01. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.62%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 20,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 0.8% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 29,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 30.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 161.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 20.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

