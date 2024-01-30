Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.13.

VIR has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Vir Biotechnology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

Get Vir Biotechnology alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on VIR

Vir Biotechnology Price Performance

Shares of VIR stock opened at $9.52 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.87 and its 200 day moving average is $10.76. Vir Biotechnology has a 52-week low of $7.72 and a 52-week high of $30.95.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 505.62% and a negative return on equity of 31.89%. Sell-side analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology will post -4.76 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vir Biotechnology

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIR. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the first quarter valued at $197,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 53.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 11,534 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 1.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,396,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,790,000 after purchasing an additional 88,135 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 91.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 612,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,749,000 after purchasing an additional 291,785 shares during the period. 67.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vir Biotechnology

(Get Free Report

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.