Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.17.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America assumed coverage on Virtu Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Virtu Financial from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Virtu Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday.

Virtu Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Virtu Financial stock opened at $17.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.53. Virtu Financial has a 12 month low of $16.26 and a 12 month high of $21.03.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $535.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.96 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 16.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Virtu Financial will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Virtu Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is 68.57%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Virtu Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $311,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Virtu Financial by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 735,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,903,000 after purchasing an additional 64,086 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Virtu Financial by 1,867.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,885 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Virtu Financial by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 98,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 13,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in Virtu Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $389,000. 46.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company in New York. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, cryptocurrencies, and other commodities.

