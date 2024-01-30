Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) PT Lowered to $18.00

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Virtu Financial from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Virtu Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America began coverage on Virtu Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on Virtu Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.17.

Shares of NASDAQ VIRT opened at $17.26 on Friday. Virtu Financial has a twelve month low of $16.26 and a twelve month high of $21.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.53.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.13). Virtu Financial had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The business had revenue of $535.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Virtu Financial will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is 68.57%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Virtu Financial by 8.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 186,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,935,000 after purchasing an additional 13,965 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Virtu Financial by 7.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 762,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,393,000 after purchasing an additional 55,491 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Virtu Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Virtu Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Virtu Financial by 48.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company in New York. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, cryptocurrencies, and other commodities.

