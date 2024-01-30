Visa (NYSE:V) Receives Outperform Rating from William Blair

William Blair restated their outperform rating on shares of Visa (NYSE:V – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, RTT News reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on V. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $278.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $296.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $290.55.

NYSE:V opened at $273.71 on Friday. Visa has a 12 month low of $208.76 and a 12 month high of $275.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $260.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $247.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $502.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.50, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.92% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.94%.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total transaction of $9,874,729.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,716,662.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $9,445,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 139,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,025,123.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total value of $9,874,729.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $62,716,662.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,707 shares of company stock worth $32,183,621 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Crown Oak Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,623,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in shares of Visa by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 142,128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $37,003,000 after acquiring an additional 4,219 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,025,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 15,409 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,012,000 after acquiring an additional 3,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crumly & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 2,023 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

