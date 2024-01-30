Vision Sensing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VSACW) Short Interest Down 14.6% in January

Vision Sensing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VSACW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decrease of 14.6% from the December 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Vision Sensing Acquisition

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vision Sensing Acquisition stock. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vision Sensing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VSACW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 206,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Vision Sensing Acquisition Stock Performance

Vision Sensing Acquisition stock opened at $0.03 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.02. Vision Sensing Acquisition has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.17.

About Vision Sensing Acquisition

Vision Sensing Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies with operations in vision sensing technologies, including hardware chip solutions, VST-related application software, artificial intelligence, and other peripheral technologies that assist to integrate and/or supplement VST applications.

