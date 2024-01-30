voxeljet (NYSE:VJET) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of voxeljet (NYSE:VJET – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
voxeljet Price Performance
Shares of VJET stock opened at $1.10 on Friday. voxeljet has a 12 month low of $1.02 and a 12 month high of $2.83. The stock has a market cap of $10.04 million, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.30.
voxeljet (NYSE:VJET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter. voxeljet had a negative return on equity of 51.95% and a negative net margin of 34.70%. The firm had revenue of $6.71 million during the quarter.
voxeljet Company Profile
voxeljet AG provides three-dimensional (3D) printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates in two segments, Systems and Services. The Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells 3D printers.
