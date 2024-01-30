Wambolt & Associates LLC Acquires 883 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 14.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,058 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Insider Activity at Altria Group

In other Altria Group news, Director Robert Matthews Davis acquired 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.50 per share, with a total value of $48,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,156.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $40.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $71.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.31. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $39.06 and a one year high of $48.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 79.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MO. StockNews.com lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $36.10 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.22.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MO

About Altria Group

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.