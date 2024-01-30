Wanchain (WAN) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.50 Million

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $43.01 million and approximately $1.50 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000501 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Wanchain has traded 13.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.92 or 0.00082722 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00027247 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00022075 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00007018 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006786 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001424 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 197,608,205 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.