Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY) Stock Holdings Boosted by Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 398,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC owned about 0.41% of Warby Parker worth $5,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WRBY. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Warby Parker by 1,434.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 8,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Warby Parker in the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Warby Parker Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WRBY traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.29. 170,840 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 982,403. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.86. Warby Parker Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $17.88.

Warby Parker ( NYSE:WRBY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.10). The company had revenue of $169.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $163.82 million. Warby Parker had a negative net margin of 9.84% and a negative return on equity of 17.09%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Warby Parker Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 10,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total transaction of $132,892.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,039,261.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 56,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total value of $591,761.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,119.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 10,875 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total transaction of $132,892.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 166,879 shares in the company, valued at $2,039,261.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 96,223 shares of company stock valued at $1,052,700. 26.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Warby Parker from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Warby Parker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Warby Parker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Warby Parker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.38.

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

