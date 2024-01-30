Waste Connections (TSE:WCN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $209.23

Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$209.23 and last traded at C$209.15, with a volume of 18174 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$209.07.

WCN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on Waste Connections from C$141.00 to C$146.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. CIBC increased their target price on Waste Connections from C$156.00 to C$167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Waste Connections from C$223.00 to C$230.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$176.92.

The firm has a market cap of C$53.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$195.02 and its 200-day moving average price is C$189.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.85, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.73.

In related news, Senior Officer Robert Andres Nielsen sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$140.50, for a total transaction of C$70,250.00. In related news, Senior Officer Philip Rivard sold 5,097 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$146.26, for a total value of C$745,487.73. Also, Senior Officer Robert Andres Nielsen sold 500 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$140.50, for a total transaction of C$70,250.00. Insiders sold 6,782 shares of company stock worth $969,634 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

