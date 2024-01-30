Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC Acquires 5,927 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 328,345 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,927 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 9.5% of Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $13,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPYV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 9,258 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 643.9% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 36,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 6,849 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $631,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 217,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,070,000 after buying an additional 21,971 shares during the period.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.0 %
SPYV traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $47.04. 538,760 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,825,068. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $38.26 and a 12-month high of $47.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.82 and a 200 day moving average of $43.73. The firm has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile
SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.
