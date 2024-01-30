Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC Has $28.47 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC decreased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 566,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,952 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises 20.0% of Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC owned 0.15% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $28,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Shares of SPLG stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $57.75. 1,539,402 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,864,045. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.75 and a fifty-two week high of $57.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.97.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

