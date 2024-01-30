Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC Has $689,000 Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,119,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

VUG traded down $0.69 on Tuesday, hitting $325.97. 257,611 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 949,182. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $308.04 and its 200-day moving average is $290.96. The company has a market cap of $106.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $224.00 and a 12 month high of $326.76.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.