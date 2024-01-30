Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC Sells 951 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC trimmed its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,627 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 951 shares during the quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CORDA Investment Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 11.6% in the third quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 796,158 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $25,803,000 after purchasing an additional 82,504 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.8% during the third quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,967 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 12.1% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 44,041 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 4,763 shares in the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.6% during the third quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC now owns 81,054 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 20.2% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 182,443 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,913,000 after purchasing an additional 30,723 shares in the last quarter. 61.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VZ. Wolfe Research raised Verizon Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.62.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,772,635.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $888,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,635 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE VZ traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.17. The stock had a trading volume of 5,365,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,241,500. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.14 and a fifty-two week high of $42.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.32. The company has a market cap of $177.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.41.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.08. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of $35.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 96.38%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

See Also

