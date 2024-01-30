Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC Trims Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 44.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 981 shares during the quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 1,175.0% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth $34,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth $40,000. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 102,152 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total value of $24,704,439.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 409,077 shares in the company, valued at $98,931,181.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 593,130 shares of company stock worth $146,487,062. 16.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

STZ traded down $3.25 on Tuesday, reaching $247.55. The company had a trading volume of 148,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,282,366. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $210.15 and a 1 year high of $273.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.26 billion, a PE ratio of 29.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $243.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $249.44.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 23.35%. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on STZ shares. TheStreet cut Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.24.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Featured Articles

