Wealthspire Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,234 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC's holdings in General Mills were worth $783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GIS. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 2.2% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 5.1% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.4% in the second quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $64.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.60. The stock has a market cap of $36.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.21. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.33 and a fifty-two week high of $90.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

General Mills Announces Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.35 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 25.44%. The firm's revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.42%.

Insider Activity at General Mills

In other General Mills news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $3,870,008.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 318,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,523,044.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GIS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a "hold" rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an "in-line" rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Mills presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on General Mills

General Mills Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

