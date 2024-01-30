Wealthspire Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 242.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,431 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,263 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 105,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,400,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,799,000 after buying an additional 8,392,410 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,238,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,583,000 after buying an additional 728,977 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 15,170.4% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 518,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,889,000 after buying an additional 515,490 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,083,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,601,000 after buying an additional 225,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $99,000.

IUSG stock opened at $109.58 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $81.93 and a 1 year high of $109.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.35 and a 200 day moving average of $99.44. The company has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.327 per share. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

