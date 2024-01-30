Wealthspire Advisors LLC Has $577,000 Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,928 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHG. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 131.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 45,200.0% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 135.1% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 381.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $87.44 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $58.40 and a twelve month high of $87.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.59.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

