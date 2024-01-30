Wealthspire Advisors LLC Invests $609,000 in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,369 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Biogen by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Biogen by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 15,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Biogen by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,720,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,468,356,000 after purchasing an additional 183,285 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Biogen by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,896,000 after purchasing an additional 11,882 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Biogen by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

BIIB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $311.00 to $276.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, October 26th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Biogen from $343.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Biogen from $266.00 to $239.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Biogen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.17.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $247.52 on Tuesday. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $220.86 and a twelve month high of $319.76. The firm has a market cap of $35.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $246.99 and a 200 day moving average of $254.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.37. Biogen had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 14.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total value of $27,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,072. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

