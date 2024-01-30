Wealthspire Advisors LLC Invests $825,000 in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 16,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $504,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Commercial Metals by 742.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 334,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,504,000 after acquiring an additional 294,383 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Commercial Metals by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 61,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the third quarter worth $349,000. 82.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Commercial Metals stock opened at $52.31 on Tuesday. Commercial Metals has a 52 week low of $39.85 and a 52 week high of $58.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 18th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is currently 9.79%.

CMC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Commercial Metals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Commercial Metals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.25.

In other Commercial Metals news, CAO Lindsay L. Sloan sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.52, for a total value of $30,912.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $635,653.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Commercial Metals news, SVP Stephen William Simpson sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Lindsay L. Sloan sold 600 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.52, for a total transaction of $30,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,338 shares in the company, valued at $635,653.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 205,100 shares of company stock valued at $10,214,272 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

