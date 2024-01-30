Wealthspire Advisors LLC Raises Position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,841 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,841 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,999 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. Deuterium Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the second quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the first quarter worth about $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Shares of DB stock opened at $12.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.66. The company has a market capitalization of $26.83 billion, a PE ratio of 5.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.30. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $8.85 and a twelve month high of $14.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, operates as a stock corporation, engages in the provision of corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private clients, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, foreign exchange, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

