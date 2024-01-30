Wealthspire Advisors LLC Raises Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MET. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in MetLife in the third quarter worth about $25,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 47.6% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 88.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MetLife Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $70.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.95 and a 1-year high of $73.28. The company has a market capitalization of $52.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.67.

MetLife Announces Dividend

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.02). MetLife had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The firm had revenue of $15.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. MetLife’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MetLife presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.62.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

