Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) Shares Gap Down to $99.62

Shares of Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $99.62, but opened at $95.00. Weatherford International shares last traded at $88.34, with a volume of 437,900 shares.

WFRD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Weatherford International from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Weatherford International from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Weatherford International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Weatherford International in a report on Friday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Weatherford International from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Weatherford International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.50.

Weatherford International Trading Down 11.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

In other Weatherford International news, EVP Joseph H. Mongrain sold 17,071 shares of Weatherford International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.91, for a total value of $1,534,853.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,740,726.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Weatherford International by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,785,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,254,000 after purchasing an additional 120,401 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Weatherford International by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,928,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,351,000 after purchasing an additional 197,337 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Weatherford International by 449.1% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,226,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821,266 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Weatherford International by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,792,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,373,000 after buying an additional 111,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in Weatherford International by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,770,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,605,000 after purchasing an additional 238,506 shares during the period. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

