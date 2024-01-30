Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target to $48.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the chip maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on INTC. HSBC reduced their target price on Intel from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their price objective on Intel from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Roth Mkm reissued a neutral rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Intel from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.48.

Intel Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of INTC stock opened at $43.84 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.47. The company has a market cap of $184.83 billion, a PE ratio of 112.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.99. Intel has a fifty-two week low of $24.73 and a fifty-two week high of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 3.11%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Intel will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.21%.

Insider Activity

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 6,775 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intel

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INTC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Intel by 98,521.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 178,121,843 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,956,394,000 after purchasing an additional 177,941,231 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 100,953.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,133,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,351,468,000 after purchasing an additional 51,083,262 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $1,092,939,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Intel by 38.6% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 74,806,869 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,501,537,000 after acquiring an additional 20,836,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth $626,573,000. 60.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

