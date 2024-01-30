WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Stock Holdings Lifted by J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 164,213 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,048 shares during the quarter. WESCO International makes up about 3.2% of J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of WESCO International worth $23,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WCC. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in WESCO International by 95.9% during the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in WESCO International during the third quarter worth approximately $250,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its holdings in WESCO International by 8.2% during the third quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 19,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of WESCO International by 7.3% in the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new stake in shares of WESCO International in the third quarter worth $3,883,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Get WESCO International alerts:

Insider Activity

In other WESCO International news, EVP Hemant Porwal sold 13,000 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.12, for a total value of $2,003,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,171,396.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of WESCO International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com cut WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on WESCO International from $187.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.86.

Get Our Latest Research Report on WCC

WESCO International Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:WCC traded up $2.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $176.69. The company had a trading volume of 56,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,051. The stock has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.08. WESCO International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.90 and a 12 month high of $185.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.64. WESCO International had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The business had revenue of $5.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. On average, analysts predict that WESCO International, Inc. will post 15.77 EPS for the current year.

WESCO International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. WESCO International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.01%.

About WESCO International

(Free Report)

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WESCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.