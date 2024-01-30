Westlake Chemical Partners LP (WLKP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.47 on February 20th

Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.4714 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st.

Westlake Chemical Partners has a payout ratio of 98.4% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Westlake Chemical Partners to earn $1.78 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.89 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 106.2%.

Shares of WLKP opened at $23.64 on Tuesday. Westlake Chemical Partners has a 12-month low of $18.58 and a 12-month high of $26.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.27 and its 200 day moving average is $22.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $832.84 million, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.05.

Westlake Chemical Partners last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.05). Westlake Chemical Partners had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $321.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.46 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Westlake Chemical Partners will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Westlake Chemical Partners from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd.

In related news, SVP Andrew Kenner acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.48 per share, for a total transaction of $107,400.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 126,609 shares in the company, valued at $2,719,561.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WLKP. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 219.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 26,389 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $252,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $438,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 263,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,123,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. 30.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on either a spot or contract basis.

