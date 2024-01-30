WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

WRK has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of WestRock from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an equal weight rating and issued a $45.00 target price (up previously from $42.00) on shares of WestRock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on WestRock from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Argus upgraded WestRock from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WestRock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.14.

Shares of WestRock stock opened at $41.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.95. WestRock has a 1-year low of $26.84 and a 1-year high of $43.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.10 and a 200-day moving average of $36.88. The company has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of -6.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.06.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. WestRock’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that WestRock will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. WestRock’s payout ratio is -18.76%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of WestRock during the fourth quarter worth about $644,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in WestRock by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in WestRock by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares during the last quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of WestRock by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 24,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 7,337 shares during the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

