Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 13.00-15.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $15.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.90 billion. Whirlpool also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 13.000-15.000 EPS.

Shares of WHR opened at $117.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $115.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.87. Whirlpool has a fifty-two week low of $98.40 and a fifty-two week high of $160.74.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.32. Whirlpool had a positive return on equity of 38.84% and a negative net margin of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.89 earnings per share. Whirlpool’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Whirlpool will post 15.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $121.00 to $92.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Whirlpool in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Whirlpool from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Longbow Research lowered Whirlpool from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Whirlpool from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $121.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WHR. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Whirlpool by 14.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 19.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 3.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Whirlpool by 2.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 11,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 13.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

