Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Shares Gap Down to $117.79

Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $117.79, but opened at $112.25. Whirlpool shares last traded at $111.93, with a volume of 601,427 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $121.00 to $92.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Longbow Research lowered shares of Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Whirlpool from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Whirlpool currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.80.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $115.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 1.54.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.32. Whirlpool had a positive return on equity of 38.84% and a negative net margin of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.89 EPS. Whirlpool’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 15.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Whirlpool

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WHR. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 96.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 88.3% during the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 52.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the third quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

