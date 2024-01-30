WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,490,000 shares, a decrease of 11.8% from the December 31st total of 1,690,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 438,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of WM Technology stock traded down $0.00 on Tuesday, reaching $0.83. The company had a trading volume of 102,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,686. The firm has a market cap of $123.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.07. WM Technology has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $1.88.

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). WM Technology had a negative return on equity of 25.02% and a negative net margin of 56.88%. The company had revenue of $47.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.01 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that WM Technology will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other WM Technology news, General Counsel Brian Camire sold 46,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.88, for a total value of $40,709.68. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 753,164 shares in the company, valued at $662,784.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other WM Technology news, CTO Duncan Grazier sold 35,967 shares of WM Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.88, for a total value of $31,650.96. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 769,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,991.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Brian Camire sold 46,261 shares of WM Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.88, for a total value of $40,709.68. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 753,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,784.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 41.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of WM Technology in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WM Technology during the second quarter worth $27,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in WM Technology in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in WM Technology in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in WM Technology in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.46% of the company’s stock.

WM Technology, Inc provides ecommerce and compliance software solutions to retailers and brands in cannabis market in the United States and internationally. The company offers Weedmaps marketplace that allows cannabis users to search for and browse cannabis products from retailers and brands, and reserve products from local retailers; and education and learning information to help newer consumers learn about the types of products to purchase.

