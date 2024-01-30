Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF) Receives $51.75 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.53.

WOLF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Wolfspeed from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Wolfspeed from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Wolfspeed from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on Wolfspeed from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Wolfspeed from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st.

NYSE:WOLF opened at $35.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.75. Wolfspeed has a 52-week low of $27.35 and a 52-week high of $87.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.63 and a 200 day moving average of $42.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.99 and a current ratio of 5.44.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $197.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.20 million. Wolfspeed had a negative return on equity of 14.17% and a negative net margin of 80.46%. On average, research analysts expect that Wolfspeed will post -3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Neill Reynolds sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.94, for a total transaction of $134,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 161,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,274,258.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WOLF. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Wolfspeed during the 4th quarter valued at about $223,238,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Wolfspeed by 98,370.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,378,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,187 shares in the last quarter. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. boosted its position in Wolfspeed by 438.9% during the 4th quarter. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. now owns 1,431,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,600 shares in the last quarter. JANA Partners Management LP bought a new stake in Wolfspeed during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,662,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Wolfspeed by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,938,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,761,000 after acquiring an additional 772,055 shares in the last quarter.

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

