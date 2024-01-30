Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.00-5.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.15-3.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.20 billion.

Woodward Trading Up 5.8 %

NASDAQ:WWD opened at $151.00 on Tuesday. Woodward has a 1 year low of $88.30 and a 1 year high of $151.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $135.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.86, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.41.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $786.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.13 million. Woodward had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Woodward will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Woodward Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is a boost from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.34%.

Several research firms recently commented on WWD. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Woodward from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. UBS Group began coverage on Woodward in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Woodward from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Woodward from a sell rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Woodward from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $143.78.

Insider Activity at Woodward

In other Woodward news, Director John D. Cohn sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total value of $341,225.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,802,276.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director John D. Cohn sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total transaction of $341,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,802,276.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Randall Hobbs sold 404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.60, for a total value of $53,974.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,057,691.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Woodward

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Woodward by 653.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,309,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002,572 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Woodward by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,749,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $718,131,000 after acquiring an additional 768,984 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Woodward by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,134,296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,595,000 after acquiring an additional 621,559 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Woodward in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,812,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Woodward by 63.4% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 580,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,519,000 after purchasing an additional 225,198 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

