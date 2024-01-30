WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Price Target Raised to C$233.00 at Scotiabank

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$217.00 to C$233.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.07% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$208.00 to C$234.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$205.00 to C$212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Laurentian upped their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$203.00 to C$205.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$210.00 to C$212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$200.00 to C$210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$218.73.

Shares of TSE:WSP traded up C$1.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$199.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,880. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.80, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$187.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$186.95. The company has a market capitalization of C$24.80 billion, a PE ratio of 45.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.83. WSP Global has a fifty-two week low of C$164.32 and a fifty-two week high of C$199.60.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.87 by C$0.11. WSP Global had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The firm had revenue of C$2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.72 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that WSP Global will post 7.8236233 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other WSP Global news, Senior Officer Guy Templeton sold 1,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$192.52, for a total value of C$360,208.66. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail, transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

