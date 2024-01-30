WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$245.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$215.00. Raymond James also issued estimates for WSP Global’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.74 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $2.13 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$205.00 to C$212.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Scotiabank increased their target price on WSP Global from C$216.00 to C$217.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$212.00 to C$215.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. CIBC raised their price objective on WSP Global from C$208.00 to C$234.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price target on WSP Global from C$208.00 to C$210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$217.27.

WSP Global Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:WSP opened at C$198.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$187.40 and a 200-day moving average price of C$186.95. The company has a market cap of C$24.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.83. WSP Global has a 12 month low of C$164.32 and a 12 month high of C$198.09.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.87 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.72 billion. WSP Global had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 8.97%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WSP Global will post 7.8236233 EPS for the current year.

WSP Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. WSP Global’s payout ratio is 34.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Senior Officer Guy Templeton sold 1,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$192.52, for a total transaction of C$360,208.66. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About WSP Global

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail, transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

