Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Given New $64.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.91.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:XEL opened at $59.66 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $32.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.41. Xcel Energy has a twelve month low of $53.73 and a twelve month high of $71.96.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.02). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Xcel Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Xcel Energy will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.80%.

Institutional Trading of Xcel Energy

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XEL. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 106.6% in the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

