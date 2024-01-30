Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Sold by M. Kulyk & Associates LLC

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $3,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Graypoint LLC acquired a new position in Xylem during the 2nd quarter worth about $228,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Xylem by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 45,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,075,000 after buying an additional 15,037 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in shares of Xylem in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,752,000. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 250.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 29,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after buying an additional 20,835 shares during the period. 84.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,648 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total value of $10,048,504.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,997,953.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Xylem news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $213,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,679 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,313.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,648 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total value of $10,048,504.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,997,953.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on XYL. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Xylem from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Xylem from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Xylem in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Melius raised Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Xylem from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.20.

NYSE XYL traded up $0.41 on Tuesday, hitting $113.77. 748,397 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,084,003. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $109.80 and a 200 day moving average of $102.63. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.59 and a twelve month high of $117.35. The company has a market capitalization of $27.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 7.29%. The business’s revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.10%.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

