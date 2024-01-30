Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Trading 2.8% Higher

Shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report) were up 2.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.50 and last traded at $12.45. Approximately 32,320 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 411,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on YMAB. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Y-mAbs Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.71.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $546.99 million, a P/E ratio of -28.50 and a beta of 0.65.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 18.28% and a negative net margin of 20.75%. The firm had revenue of $20.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.56 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Y-mAbs Therapeutics

In other Y-mAbs Therapeutics news, Director Biotech Aps Wg acquired 6,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $40,189.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,431,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,804,178. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Y-mAbs Therapeutics news, insider Thomas Gad sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total transaction of $397,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 490,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,597,169.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Biotech Aps Wg purchased 6,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $40,189.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,431,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,804,178. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 223,399 shares of company stock valued at $1,413,939 and have sold 175,000 shares valued at $1,057,000. 21.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Y-mAbs Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 654,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,440,000 after purchasing an additional 254,506 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 29.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 4,763 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,207,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 89,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 14,900 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. 45.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

