ZClassic (ZCL) Reaches Market Capitalization of $629,288.65

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 22.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. ZClassic has a total market cap of $629,288.65 and $422.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for $0.0678 or 0.00000156 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, ZClassic has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.30 or 0.00055794 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.13 or 0.00053123 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00018747 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder’s reward. This founder’s reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder’s reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

